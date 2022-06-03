Return of the Rain

While we broke up cloud cover and saw some sunshine for Thursday afternoon, cloudy and wet conditions are returning for Friday. Pre-sunrise this morning we’re seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms push through parts of the area, bringing temperatures down into the 50s, with more low clouds, and perhaps some fog this morning. Light showers will continue until about midday, before letting up this afternoon, but then by late afternoon into the evening, we could see more organized thunderstorms come off the mountains of New Mexico, which could bring strong winds and larger hail than we’ve seen on previous days. Temps will be slightly warmer, with low 70s likely.

