Registration for Amarillo Afternoon Adventure available, event starting June 6

Amarillo Afternoon Adventures
Amarillo Afternoon Adventures(Amarillo Parks and Recreation)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Afternoon Adventure registration is now available.

The event will be starting June 6, for children ages five to 14 with a staff guide for recreational games, activities, sports, arts and crafts in four different participating parks.

Camps run Monday to Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Participating parks include: San Jacinto Park, City View Park, Glenwood Park and Memorial Park.

To book your adventure of choice, click here.

