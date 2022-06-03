Registration for Amarillo Afternoon Adventure available, event starting June 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Afternoon Adventure registration is now available.

The event will be starting June 6, for children ages five to 14 with a staff guide for recreational games, activities, sports, arts and crafts in four different participating parks.

Camps run Monday to Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Participating parks include: San Jacinto Park, City View Park, Glenwood Park and Memorial Park.

To book your adventure of choice, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.