Registration for Amarillo Afternoon Adventure available, event starting June 6
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Afternoon Adventure registration is now available.
The event will be starting June 6, for children ages five to 14 with a staff guide for recreational games, activities, sports, arts and crafts in four different participating parks.
Camps run Monday to Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Participating parks include: San Jacinto Park, City View Park, Glenwood Park and Memorial Park.
To book your adventure of choice, click here.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.