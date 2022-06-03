Who's Hiring?
Randall County sheriffs department holds training program for high risk traffic stops
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County law enforcement holds a two day training course to cover how to react during a high risk traffic stop.

At the Gary E. Robinson Memorial Range Randall County deputies sharpen their skills by going through drills, tactics and reacting to dangerous situations.

“Stops on vehicles are something that officers encounter everyday. It’s some of the most dangerous things we do. Fighting in or around vehicles becomes difficult at best,” says Captain Jared Wirt, Randall County enforcement division captain. “The training is very needed.”

A high risk vehicle stops is when officers are engaged with someone that potentially has harm in mind for the officers.

“The training is focusing on the tactic we use and how we can safely take these people into custody without having to use any type of force. These tactics are showing us how to keep ourselves safe and the people inside the car safe,” says Captain Wirt.

The two day training provides law enforcement with real life experience with high risk traffic stops and prepares them for different situations.

“It’s dangerous, some of the things that we do around vehicles can be dangerous,” says Wirt. “If it’s not handled correctly then obviously it can go real bad for us and for the people that we’re stopping.”

