Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities seized marijuana from a Clovis cannabis dispensary that was selling products without a proper license.

The Clovis Police Department said on Thursday, agents with the department’s narcotics unit were contacted by New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Cannabis Control Division about a dispensary, located in the 400 block of N. Norris St., that was selling illegal products.

During the investigation, police discovered the dispensary was manufacturing products within the business without proper licenses.

Police obtained a search warrant, and found handwritten ledgers of illegal product sales. About 19.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 pounds of edibles and a pound of THC wax was found.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

