“Our goal is to get racing off the streets”: APD Chief announces Race-A-Cop is back

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department officers will be racing their patrol cars against local racers at the Amarillo Dragway on Saturday, July 23.

This event will show case a safe alternative to get racing off the streets so fewer crashes and tragedies happen.

“Our goal is to talk to people in our community, give them a ticket to show up at the drag race and talk to us, to get to see a police car out there and just have some fun and have some open dialogue again with the ultimate goal of making our streets safer,” said APD Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld..

APD will be issuing tickets for this event, so next time you see an ADP officer, ask them to write you a ticket for Race-A-Cop.

For more information about the event contact Amarillo Dragway or the APD Public Information Office.

