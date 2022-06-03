Market Street member running 73-miles honoring ‘Together We Can’ fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Market Street team member in Amarillo will be running 73-miles in honor of the community’s fundraising efforts for the High Plains Food Bank.

The event will be starting on June 4, where Rich Stein will be running 73-miles.

Back in December, Stein, a talent relations manager for Market Street, promised he would run one mile for every $1,000 raised by the community.

The community raised more than $73,000 and now Stein will run 73-miles through Amarillo to celebrate the money raised by the community.

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly a decade ago, Rich had no idea what that would mean for the rest of his life.

Looking for a way to take on the disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord, Stein turned to running as a way to push his body to the limits.

The route for the run will span a large portion of Amarillo and visit each United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos location.

Stein will run out to the Amigos location in Hereford and the United Supermarkets in Canyon.

Below are the route details:

Market Street 73-mile run fundraiser (Source: Market Street)

