Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Market Street member running 73-miles honoring ‘Together We Can’ fundraiser

(KOSA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Market Street team member in Amarillo will be running 73-miles in honor of the community’s fundraising efforts for the High Plains Food Bank.

The event will be starting on June 4, where Rich Stein will be running 73-miles.

Back in December, Stein, a talent relations manager for Market Street, promised he would run one mile for every $1,000 raised by the community.

The community raised more than $73,000 and now Stein will run 73-miles through Amarillo to celebrate the money raised by the community.

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly a decade ago, Rich had no idea what that would mean for the rest of his life.

Looking for a way to take on the disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord, Stein turned to running as a way to push his body to the limits.

The route for the run will span a large portion of Amarillo and visit each United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos location.

Stein will run out to the Amigos location in Hereford and the United Supermarkets in Canyon.

Below are the route details:

Market Street 73-mile run fundraiser
Market Street 73-mile run fundraiser(Source: Market Street)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

A former Friona police officer who sexually assaulted at least two teenage boys was sentenced...
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
HH
Event benefitting “Homeless Heroes” at Starlight Ranch Sunday
Amarillo Zoo summer camps
Amarillo Zoo opens summer camp registration
Amarillo Afternoon Adventures
Registration for Amarillo Afternoon Adventure available, event starting June 6