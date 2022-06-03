Who's Hiring?
‘I feel at home’: The Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo has officially begun

The 34th annual Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo has officially begun.
The 34th annual Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo has officially begun.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 34th annual Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo has officially begun.

The longhorns made their way to the Tri-State Fairgrounds all the way from Polk Street downtown, and many were lined up the streets to watch the Cattle Drive.

“We just moved back to the area and this is something we usually come out to with family and it’s my sons birthday, so this is going to be the first time that he’s going to be able to experience it. I wanted to get him out here and check it out,” said Darren Flowers, Amarillo resident.

The Texas Longhorn is a symbol of the West Texas lifestyle and culture, which is what the rodeo is all about.

“I feel at home. Growing up I’ve been a lot like my dad and my dad helped worked on a ranch and so this is kind of like my lifestyle and the way I like to be,” said Kaden Wright, Amarillo resident.

The rodeo starts Friday at the Fairgrounds and runs through Saturday.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and tickets include a meal, free drinks until 6:30 p.m., entrance to the rodeo and all the events, as well as dancing after.

Tickets can be found here, and are $25 for adults, $12.50 for kids ages seven to 14, and kids six and under are free.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

