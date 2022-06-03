First responders can visit Wonderland for three nights in June for free

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders can visit Wonderland Amusement Park for three nights in June for free.

Officials said the first responder days are from June 7 to June 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

First responders will need to show a proper ID and a special barcode at the gate. Their families will get discounted WOW passes by presenting a second special barcode at the gate.

Wonderland hosts this event annually for police officers, firefighters and emergency responders who service the Texas Panhandle.

Discount codes are sent directly to local first responding agencies. Agencies who would like to participate can do so here.

