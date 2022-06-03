First Alert: Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A round of heavy storms is likely to track into our area from New Mexico this evening.

Storms should begin around 4:00 p.m. in the west and then track into the western Panhandle by 6:00 p.m.

Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening (KFDA)

The storms will threaten Amarillo in the 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. time frame and then the eastern Panhandle by midnight.

The strongest storms will generate damaging wind and hail along with lightning and possibly flooding.

Residents are encouraged to closely monitor storm developments and be ready to move to shelter as severe weather approaches.

