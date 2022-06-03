Who's Hiring?
First Alert: Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening

Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A round of heavy storms is likely to track into our area from New Mexico this evening.

Storms should begin around 4:00 p.m. in the west and then track into the western Panhandle by 6:00 p.m.

Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening(KFDA)

The storms will threaten Amarillo in the 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. time frame and then the eastern Panhandle by midnight.

The strongest storms will generate damaging wind and hail along with lightning and possibly flooding.

Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening(KFDA)

Residents are encouraged to closely monitor storm developments and be ready to move to shelter as severe weather approaches.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

