Event benefitting “Homeless Heroes” at Starlight Ranch Sunday
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A charity event benefitting homeless veterans will take place at Starlight Ranch Sunday.
The Homeless Heroes Summer Bash takes place at noon.
There will be a silent auction, live music and food trucks. Tickets can be purchased online here.
A bike run takes place at 11:00 a.m. before the event, with motorcyclists finishing at the Starlight Ranch.
Homeless Heroes is a local non profit that raises awareness and items for homeless veterans in Amarillo.
