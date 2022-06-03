Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Event benefitting “Homeless Heroes” at Starlight Ranch Sunday

HH
HH(Homeless Heroes)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A charity event benefitting homeless veterans will take place at Starlight Ranch Sunday.

The Homeless Heroes Summer Bash takes place at noon.

There will be a silent auction, live music and food trucks. Tickets can be purchased online here.

A bike run takes place at 11:00 a.m. before the event, with motorcyclists finishing at the Starlight Ranch.

Homeless Heroes is a local non profit that raises awareness and items for homeless veterans in Amarillo.

For more information, visit them here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

A former Friona police officer who sexually assaulted at least two teenage boys was sentenced...
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
Market Street member running 73-miles honoring ‘Together We Can’ fundraiser
Amarillo Zoo summer camps
Amarillo Zoo opens summer camp registration
Amarillo Afternoon Adventures
Registration for Amarillo Afternoon Adventure available, event starting June 6