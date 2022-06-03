Event benefitting “Homeless Heroes” at Starlight Ranch Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A charity event benefitting homeless veterans will take place at Starlight Ranch Sunday.

The Homeless Heroes Summer Bash takes place at noon.

There will be a silent auction, live music and food trucks. Tickets can be purchased online here.

A bike run takes place at 11:00 a.m. before the event, with motorcyclists finishing at the Starlight Ranch.

Homeless Heroes is a local non profit that raises awareness and items for homeless veterans in Amarillo.

For more information, visit them here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.