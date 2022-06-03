Diamondbacks No. 1 prospect Corbin Carroll ranked fourth overall in Baseball America’s Top 100

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Corbin Carroll, the Arizona Diamondbacks No. 1 prospect, continues to contribute on the plate and in the outfield. His performance has awarded him the No. 4 spot in Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects’ recent rankings update.

Carroll leads the MiLB AA Texas League with 4 triples and sits third with 12 home runs and 46 runs in 41 games played this season with the Amarillo Sod Poodles. He’s also consistent in the outfield with a .923 fielding percentage and right field and perfect 1.000 in left and centerfield.

Barreling his way up the top prospect ranks! 📈



Yesterday, Corbin Carroll was named the 4️⃣th-rated @MLB prospect by Baseball America.#AMAgicalMoment pic.twitter.com/EjSI2tWKIo — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) June 3, 2022

