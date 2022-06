AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual 24 Hours in the Canyon bicycling event begins today at Palo Duro Canyon.

Each year, the event raised funds to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

A dinner and pre-party will take place at Palo Duro Canyon tonight.

