AC's June Jazz concert series kicks off for month of June

The outdoor concerts series features free live music from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday...
The outdoor concerts series features free live music from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday nights at AC's Washington Street Campus on the Oeschger Family Mall. (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s June Jazz concert series is kicking off for the month of June.

The outdoor concerts series features free live music from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday nights at AC’s Washington Street Campus on the Oeschger Family Mall.

The summer event is named after its founder, Dr. Jim Laughlin, professor of music. Local jazz musicians and groups will play in the concerts.

Here is the lineup:

  • June 7: the martinis
  • June 14 Esquire JazzJune
  • June 21: Austin BrazilleJune
  • June 28: Polk Street JazzDue

The 27th annual series will be different from past years due to renovations.

”One of my favorite things about June Jazz, besides the fact that it’s free, is the community and family atmosphere,” Laughlin said. “Everyone brings blankets, lawn chairs, picnics, and pets. Kids are always playing and dancing, and everyone is welcome to attend.”

The Badger Central Bookstore & Café, located in the College Union Building, will serve drinks and foods.

The Bookstore will have June Jazz and AC apparel for sale.

The concerts are also aired at 7:30 p.m. on 89.9 FM or kacvfm.org.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

