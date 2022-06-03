Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired

A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass...
A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 911 dispatcher has been fired after being accused of mishandling a call during the recent mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket where a gunman opened fire last month, said she dropped to the ground after hearing the shots and called 911, whispering out of fear the shooter might hear her.

Officials say they teach 911 dispatchers that if someone is whispering, it probably means they’re in trouble, but Rogers said the Buffalo dispatcher responded: “I can’t hear you. Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper. They can’t hear you.”

Shortly after that, Rogers said the dispatcher hung up the phone.

It's America's epidemic. (Source: CNN/KOKI/KTVA/KTUL/KSAT/KABB/WOAI/WKBW/ERIE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY/FACEBOOK/BIGGDAWGG RELLY/TOOY JOHNSON)

The dispatcher was put on administrative leave shortly after the shooting and was let go Thursday.

Erie County leaders called the dispatcher’s tone a “completely inappropriate response” in a “terrible situation.”

Ten people were killed in the shooting and three others were hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
Officials said the first responder days are from June 7 to June 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m....
First responders can visit Wonderland for three nights in June for free
U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a...
Capitol Police arrest man found with fake badge, BB gun, ammunition