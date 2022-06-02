‘Water Wasters Wednesday’ kicks off tonight, runs through August

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight kicks off “Water Wasters Wednesday,” which runs through August, on the News at 10.

We are on the lookout for water being wasted in Amarillo, and the community can play a part in helping us.

This weekly segment is dedicated to identifying areas where we can all improve our conservation efforts.

Be on the lookout for businesses wasting water, or any water issues in city parks or elsewhere. However, keep in mind not to report of any residential homes please.

If you see water going to waste, such as sprinklers facing toward a parking lot or other ways water is not being put to good use, we want to know.

With our lack of water supply in the dead of summer here, water is like “liquid gold” for us.

“We all know that water is one of the most critical resources that we have in West Texas and for Amarillo it’s no different...its a a very critical resource and we’re proud of the fact that we have the supplies in place for current needs and future need for water rights and surface of Lake Meredith,” said Floyd Hartman, assistant city manger at city of Amarillo.

If you see anything non-residential that appears to be a waste of water, send out your pictures or video. We may use it on NewsChannel 10 “Water Wasters Wednesday.”

Send your pictures or videos at waterwasters@newschannel10.com

