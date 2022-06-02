But Wait, There’s More!

We’re waking up to yet another cool and wet morning across the region for Thursday, however it won’t be quite as cool, or quite as severe as what we’ve seen so far. For today, expect showers and weak thunderstorms in the mid-morning hours, which will then begin to dissipate by the early afternoon, leaving cloudy skies, but perhaps a bit of sunshine here and there. This short clearing will allow temperatures to climb somewhat, with highs expected in the upper-60s. Then tonight, another round of showers and storms will push through, before clearing early Friday, which will be followed by what looks to be our last shot at organized thunderstorm activity for the week late in the day Friday.

We’ll clear somewhat for the weekend, before rain chances return as soon as next Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.