Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

But Wait, There’s More!

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re waking up to yet another cool and wet morning across the region for Thursday, however it won’t be quite as cool, or quite as severe as what we’ve seen so far. For today, expect showers and weak thunderstorms in the mid-morning hours, which will then begin to dissipate by the early afternoon, leaving cloudy skies, but perhaps a bit of sunshine here and there. This short clearing will allow temperatures to climb somewhat, with highs expected in the upper-60s. Then tonight, another round of showers and storms will push through, before clearing early Friday, which will be followed by what looks to be our last shot at organized thunderstorm activity for the week late in the day Friday.

We’ll clear somewhat for the weekend, before rain chances return as soon as next Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
Vanilla Ice will be performing at the 4th on Broadway celebration in Lubbock on July 4, 2022.
Rapper Vanilla Ice to perform in Lubbock at 4th on Broadway
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Showers And A Few Storms
Drought remains despite recent rains in the Texas Panhandle
Drought remains despite recent rains in the Texas Panhandle
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Unseasonably Cool Conditions
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Kevin Selle
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave