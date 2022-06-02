Traffic to shift on Wallace Boulevard starting this Friday in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Part of traffic on Wallace Boulevard will shift due to road construction starting this Friday in south Amarillo.

The city of Amarillo said this is part of the FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project.

The south half of Wallace, from Coulter Street to Hagy Boulevard, is complete.

Traffic patterns will change on June 3. The northside of Wallace will close and traffic will move to the newly constructed lanes on the southside of the street.

The intersection at Coulter will remain open.

Officials said drivers traveling to nearby hospital facilities should be aware of the traffic changes, to construction signs and workers and equipment in work zones.

Motorists may also need to find alternative routes during this time.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

The expected completion of the project is by the end of summer.

For more information or questions concerning road improvement projects, call (806) 319-7324 or email construction@amarillo.gov

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.