Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Traffic to shift on Wallace Boulevard starting this Friday in south Amarillo

The city of Amarillo said this is part of the FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project.
The city of Amarillo said this is part of the FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Part of traffic on Wallace Boulevard will shift due to road construction starting this Friday in south Amarillo.

The city of Amarillo said this is part of the FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project.

The south half of Wallace, from Coulter Street to Hagy Boulevard, is complete.

Traffic patterns will change on June 3. The northside of Wallace will close and traffic will move to the newly constructed lanes on the southside of the street.

The intersection at Coulter will remain open.

Officials said drivers traveling to nearby hospital facilities should be aware of the traffic changes, to construction signs and workers and equipment in work zones.

Motorists may also need to find alternative routes during this time.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

The expected completion of the project is by the end of summer.

For more information or questions concerning road improvement projects, call (806) 319-7324 or email construction@amarillo.gov

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo police working on incident at interchange on I-27
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation

Latest News

Bank of America said credit and debit cardholders can get a free general admission on June 4...
Bank of America members can visit PPHM free this weekend
Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo police working on incident at interchange on I-27
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 6/2
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 6/2