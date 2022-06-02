Who's Hiring?
Thief smashes bride and groom’s car windows, steals valuables during wedding ceremony

A thief broke into the car of a bride and groom as they were exchanging their wedding vows. (Source: KMOV)
By Russell Kinsaul and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – While a bride and groom in Missouri were exchanging their wedding vows, a thief was breaking into their car and stealing important personal documents, according to officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-in that happened Saturday at the Sandy Creek Covered Bridge Historic Site.

The couple said they fell in love with the park for their wedding venue, and the ceremony went “perfectly” until they walked out to the parking lot and found two broken windows on the passenger side of their car.

“I’m trying not to be too frustrated, because I don’t want them to have had that power to ruin our day,” said bride Dianna Sikes.

Sikes said she wasn’t sure what documentation she would need for the marriage license, so she brought her birth certificate, social security card, and even her late husband’s death affidavit. The thief took those documents, as well as her purse that had her checkbook, medications and glasses. The suspect also stole the matron-of-honor’s purse, which had a checkbook and a handgun.

Now, the couple is scrambling to close bank accounts and replace documents before the thief can steal Sikes’ identity and drain their accounts.

The couple said the car had tinted windows and the items in the car were hidden from view. They believe the suspect saw the bride and matron-of-honor get out of the car without carrying their purses and saw an opportunity. The sheriff’s department has assigned a detective to the case.

The park has a surveillance camera, but the couple said they were told it was struck by lightning and disabled in a recent storm.

Recently, the bride changed her car insurance from full coverage to liability coverage, so insurance won’t cover the $530 cost to replace the windows. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the couple recover from their losses from the car break-in.

The sheriff’s department recommends people leave any valuables in the trunk of the car.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

