Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Porch pirates could face felony charges if caught in this state

Senate Bill 23 makes stealing packages from private carriers like Amazon, Fedex, and UPS off someone’s doorstep a felony.
By Maira Ansari and Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A new law in Kentucky is aimed at deterring and penalizing porch pirates.

According to WAVE, lawmakers had a ceremonial signing Wednesday of Senate Bill 23, which makes stealing packages from private carriers like Amazon, FedEx and UPS off someone’s doorstep a felony.

Packages were not previously afforded the same level of security as U.S. mail. The new law provides officers with another tool to combat package theft rings.

“Kentuckians have been repeatedly victimized and targeted by porch pirates, with important deliveries being stolen like medicine,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s not just individuals who commit this crime. More and more we are seeing organized groups of individuals who gather stolen packages and then resell them.”

Package theft was previously considered a misdemeanor and it was often never prosecuted. Offenders caught stealing someone else’s delivery risk up to five years in jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
Vanilla Ice will be performing at the 4th on Broadway celebration in Lubbock on July 4, 2022.
Rapper Vanilla Ice to perform in Lubbock at 4th on Broadway
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act
Novavax is hoping to find a niche among some of the unvaccinated millions who might agree to...
Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts
Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold