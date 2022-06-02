Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

One base at a time, Gajownik makes Sod Poodles coaching history

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - June 23 marks the 50 year anniversary of when President Richard Nixon signed the Education Amendments Act including Title IX which protects people from gender discrimination. Since 1972, women have broken the glass ceiling in many male dominant sports, and in recent years baseball is seeing the positive impact like the Sod Poodles with Ronnie Gajownik.

It takes one hit to get to first base, but somebody has to get the rally started.

“You know they treat me just like anybody else,” said Gajownik. “Now I just got a little bit of a pony tail more so than some of the guys.”

Ronnie Gajownik, a team USA women’s baseball Pan-American 2015 gold medalist, got the call-up to lead the Amarillo Sod Poodles at first base.

“The reason why I got into coaching is because the passion and the emotion that you have on the field I believe you can’t really get anywhere else,” said Gajownik. “You know being a coach that’s the closest I could get to being a player and being in-between those lines now I’m just about 5-10 feet off of them.”

Her passion on the field started last season with the Diamondback’s A-Advanced Hillsboro Hops team. On September 5, 2021 she became the first woman in Northwest League history to coach first base.

“There was a really cool experience. It was two weeks ago,” said Gajownik. “It was the seventh or eighth inning and I’m out on first base and all of a sudden I hear a group of little girls go ‘We love you Coach Ronnie’ and to be able to turn around and see their excitement it made me emotional on the inside.”

For 2022 at least 10 women are on-field coaches for Major and Minor League Baseball combined.

“The whole women and coaching and we have a really close group,” said Gajownik. “To be able to experience the sport and the beginning of all the bread crumbs that we are going to be laying for all of the future people it’s been really great to be able to talk to them and lean on them.”

Off the field Gajownik works specifically with outfielders and the hitting coach. She’s got a game plan for all scenarios.

“With every player who is hitting you know what I mean and she actually moves me around through the outfield and she helps me with that,” said Jorge Barrosa, Sod Poodles outfielder.

“It’s a great group of guys and the atmosphere of the clubhouse in unmatched,” said Gajownik. “They’ve been doing a really good job with the staff and with the players and just really enjoyable to be with them on the field and also off the field.”

Other Notable Names in Professional Baseball

Rachel Balkovec, Yankees manager for Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Alyssa Nakken, Giants assistant coach

Rachel Folden, hitting coach in Cubs’ farm system

Bianca Smith, hitting/outfield coach in Red Sox’s system

Veronica Alvarez, A’s Spring Training catching instructor and roving Minor League instructor

Jaime Vieira, hitting coach in Blue Jays’ system

Katie Krall, development coach in Boston’s system

Caitlyn Callahan, development coach in Pirates’ system

Gretchen Aucoin, coach in Mets’ system

Kayla Baptista, a development coaching apprentice in the Rangers’ system

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Possible severe weather beginning later today
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West...
APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Since 1972, women have broken the glass ceiling in many male dominant sports, and in recent...
VIDEO: One base at a time, Gajownik makes Sod Poodles coaching history
Blaze Alexander hits seventh home run for Amarillo in Sod Poodles 3-2 victory over Midland.
Sod Poodles battle back in 3-2 win over RockHounds
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Grassroots Baseball, Jean Fruth and Jeff Idelson
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Chance Lancaster, chats NASCAR