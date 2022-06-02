Who's Hiring?
Lebron James is officially a billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Lebron James just became a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the 37-year-old now has a net worth of $1 billion. He is the first current NBA player to reach the milestone.

Forbes reports James is already the league’s highest-paid active player. He has made more than $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures, and he made more than $121 million last year alone.

Michael Jordan is the only other NBA player to ever hit billionaire status, but he did not reach that milestone until after he retired.

