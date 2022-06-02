Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit trying to put Civic Center improvements on hold.

According to the lawsuit on May 24, the City of Amarillo City Council voted to moved forward with upgrading the Civic Center without notice to taxpayers as to the terms of the debt and the taxes that would be charged to pay for it.

The suit targets the City of Amarillo’s passage of a $260 million plan to add an arena, rehabilitate the existing center and restore the historic Santa Fe Depot.

This comes after voters rejected a $275 million plan for essentially the same purpose.

Amarillo citizens rejected “Proposition A” during the November 2020 General Election which required $275 Million in bonds to improve the City Civic Center complex and construction of new facilities.

The lawsuit claims, city councilors said, “Even though Proposition A failed, the needs at City Hall and the Civic Center still exist[s].”

“Going against the wishes of the voters isn’t the only mistake the Amarillo City Council made when they approved the issuance of more than a quarter billion dollars in debt on May 24,” stated Alex Fairly in his lawsuit. “Multiple attorneys who we engaged believe the four members of the council who voted for the debt issuance may have violated both the spirit and letter of Texas law regarding the issuance of this debt which is why I have filed a lawsuit seeking and injunction to pause the project, as well as challenging the legality of the city council’s action.”

The suit asks for a temporary injunction preventing issuing debt for the project and requiring public input on a possible tax increase.

Council members who support the plan say they hope private partners will help pay the cost through actions like selling naming rights.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.