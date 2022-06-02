Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold

Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit trying to put Civic Center improvements on hold.
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit trying to put Civic Center improvements on hold.

According to the lawsuit on May 24, the City of Amarillo City Council voted to moved forward with upgrading the Civic Center without notice to taxpayers as to the terms of the debt and the taxes that would be charged to pay for it.

The suit targets the City of Amarillo’s passage of a $260 million plan to add an arena, rehabilitate the existing center and restore the historic Santa Fe Depot.

This comes after voters rejected a $275 million plan for essentially the same purpose.

Amarillo citizens rejected “Proposition A” during the November 2020 General Election which required $275 Million in bonds to improve the City Civic Center complex and construction of new facilities.

The lawsuit claims, city councilors said, “Even though Proposition A failed, the needs at City Hall and the Civic Center still exist[s].”

“Going against the wishes of the voters isn’t the only mistake the Amarillo City Council made when they approved the issuance of more than a quarter billion dollars in debt on May 24,” stated Alex Fairly in his lawsuit. “Multiple attorneys who we engaged believe the four members of the council who voted for the debt issuance may have violated both the spirit and letter of Texas law regarding the issuance of this debt which is why I have filed a lawsuit seeking and injunction to pause the project, as well as challenging the legality of the city council’s action.”

The suit asks for a temporary injunction preventing issuing debt for the project and requiring public input on a possible tax increase.

Council members who support the plan say they hope private partners will help pay the cost through actions like selling naming rights.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
Vanilla Ice will be performing at the 4th on Broadway celebration in Lubbock on July 4, 2022.
Rapper Vanilla Ice to perform in Lubbock at 4th on Broadway
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

Thursday Outlook with Shelden 6/2
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 6/2
Water Wasters
‘Water Wasters Wednesday’ begins June 1, runs through August
Source: Texas Panhandle War Memorial
Annual car show benefitting Texas Panhandle War Memorial Saturday
ENMU alumna Dr. Gay Su Pinnell, of Dublin, Ohio, graduated in 1966 and was inducted into the...
ENMU alumna donates $1 million grant to coteaching project