Hall of Famer Goose Gossage visits Hodgetown, Soddies Win 5-3

By David Cesefske and Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wednesday was Grassroots Baseball day at Hodgetown between the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Midland Rockhounds. There’s a strong connection to America that baseball and Route 66 share and that’s why nine-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion pitcher Goose Gossage threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The 22-year Major League veteran joined co-founders Jeff Idelson and Jean Fruth on their tour promoting their book, “Grassroots Baseball : Route 66.”

The Sod Poodles bats started out a bit cold however eventually would warm up scoring four runs in the 7th inning and came away with the 5-3 victory.

Starter Blake Walston (0-2, 10.13 ERA) finished with a line of 4.0 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 4 BB, and 3 K on 81 pitches. The lone earned run coming in the first inning and was the fewest allowed this season by Arizona’s No. 4 prospect.

Also worthy of note, Shortstop Blaze Alexander singled in his first at-bat, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 11 games.

