ENMU alumna funds $1 million grant for coteaching in Portales schools

ENMU Alumna funds $1 million grant
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A donation of $1 million from Eastern New Mexico University alumna Dr. Gay Su Pinnell is helping the university launch a new coteaching project with the Portales Municipal School District.

The coteaching project is designed to recruit, train and retain teachers within ENMU and the Portales school system.

“Future, beginning, and experienced teachers need professional learning opportunities every year so that they can expand their knowledge and skills,” stated Dr. Pinnell. “Shared leadership and responsive coaching are highly effective tools designed to support both intellectual growth and skills as well as to promote teacher satisfaction and dedication to the role of teaching.”

Dr. Pinnell has a deep affection for Portales schools due to a family connection, says Dr. Patrice Caldwell, President of the Portales campus and Chancellor of the ENMU system.

“Teacher education is a legacy program for Eastern. It will always be important to us and students in our area are always going to be our students, too,” says Dr. Caldwell.

Student teachers at ENMU are given the opportunity to work side by side with a clinical teacher from the first day of school until the end of the semester.

“The coteaching model from the beginning makes it a joint teaching enterprise. That’s unique,” says Dr. Caldwell.

The program starts with student teachers being in the classroom the first day of classes and being emerged into the school the entire semester.

“Classroom management, difficult students and how to bond with them, how to interact with teachers. The coteaching model just takes every one of those concerns and prepares the student-teacher to do that,” says Dr. Caldwell.

The grant money can be used over several years and will go to start the program, provide materials for student-teachers and cooperating, cover stipends for teachers and coverage of classes while teachers are meeting.

