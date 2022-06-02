Doppler Dave Tracks Another Damp, Cool Night

Cool, saturated air is in place and will lead to another damp and chilly night with lows in the 50s. There may be a few late night showers and some morning fog before skies partially clear tomorrow. Highs will be up a bit tomorrow, but still mild in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances increase tomorrow night with storms forming in the Rockies and rolling through our area tomorrow evening.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.