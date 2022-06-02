Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Another Damp, Cool Night

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cool, saturated air is in place and will lead to another damp and chilly night with lows in the 50s. There may be a few late night showers and some morning fog before skies partially clear tomorrow. Highs will be up a bit tomorrow, but still mild in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances increase tomorrow night with storms forming in the Rockies and rolling through our area tomorrow evening.

