Bank of America members can visit PPHM free this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bank of America members can visit the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for free this weekend.

Bank of America said credit and debit cardholders can get a free general admission on June 4 and June 5.

This also goes for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank members.

More than 225 museums participate in the Bank of America program, which allows cardholders to visit museums and historic sites for free on the first weekend of every month.

