Annual car show benefitting Texas Panhandle War Memorial Saturday

Source: Texas Panhandle War Memorial
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will hold their annual car show on Saturday.

Registration is $30 and takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The public show begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. with awards given to winning show cars in a variety of categories.

Admission is free to the public for both the car show and the War Memorial on Saturday.

All proceeds will benefit the memorial.

