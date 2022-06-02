Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police working on incident at interchange on I-27

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working on an incident in the area of I-27 and the interchange.

Officials ask to avoid the area from I-27 and the interchange to 26th Street exit.

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area(KFDA)

Both north and southbound traffic is being redirected and officials ask to find an alternate route.

Officials say there is no danger to the public in the area at this time.

