Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27

VIDEO-NO LIMITS, NO EXCUSES
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have resolved the incident that was happening in the area of I-27 and interchange earlier today.

According to officials, an incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m.this afternoon causing traffic delays and reroutes at the I-27 and I-40 area.

Traffic can now continue their normal routes.

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area(KFDA)

