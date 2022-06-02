Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have resolved the incident that was happening in the area of I-27 and interchange earlier today.

According to officials, an incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m.this afternoon causing traffic delays and reroutes at the I-27 and I-40 area.

Traffic can now continue their normal routes.

The incident on i40 and the interchange has been resolved and normal traffic can resume. https://t.co/4709FUDNxL — Amarillo Police Dept (@AmarilloPD) June 2, 2022

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area (KFDA)

