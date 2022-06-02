Who's Hiring?
Amarillo begins cost-share program to improve San Jacinto sidewalks

Sidewalk Cost-Share Program to Improve San Jacinto Neighborhood
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is working with the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association (SJNA) to sponsor improvements of sidewalks and parking ramps.

The announcement came today, as the Amarillo City Council recently approved a program which will provide property owners in the neighborhood to share the costs of sidewalk repairs.

The income-based program will see up to 100 percent of repair costs covered by the City.

President of the SJNA Kathryn Traves said she encourages her neighbors to apply for the opportunity to make the area more safe and accessible.

While the deadline for the second round of applications is Aug. 1, Traves said the neighborhood association will continue with the program until the appropriated funds around $200,000 are used.

“We’re actually trying to get people on this round two - this is kind of our phase two part of it - and so we did a deadline of August 1,” Traves said.

Traves noted the first round of repairs will see at least eight sidewalks improved. While landlords, specifically owners of three or more properties, can participate in the program, the focus is on helping individual and family homes.

John Boone, a member of the SJNA, said the financial support from the city makes an important difference for improving the neighborhood.

“When the city is offering to share the cost - it was like, okay I can do that, you know,” Boone said. “‘ll try my best to see if I can make some improvements to my property.”

Boone added he joined the SJNA months ago when he heard about the associations plans for fixing damaged pedestrian pathways.

“For a lot of the residents in this area, they’re on the lower-income side - older people, lower-income people - and we could use all the help we can get,” Boone said.

Property owners within the neighborhood plan boundary can submit applications for the cost-share program through, here.

For more information, click here.

