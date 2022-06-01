Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair

The woodpecker will undergo rehab at a shelter. (TIKTOK, BRITTANY BRONSON, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, THE WOODY WOODPECKER SHOW, WALTER LANTZ PRODUCTIONS, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A North Carolina woman’s hair must have really looked like a bird’s nest when a small woodpecker got its feet caught in it. But her brother came to her rescue, as seen in video shared to TikTok.

If you’ve ever seen a woodpecker peck a tree, then you might imagine Brittany Bronson was in trouble when she ended up with one of the birds in her hair.

The baby woodpecker had slammed into a glass window at Brittany’s North Carolina home, so she went to investigate.

“He’s kind of looking at me… and then he jumps on my head,” she said. “I was like ‘OK, so this just happened.’ I was trying to cover my eyes and my face.”

Brittany headed around to the front door to get help from her brother, Colton.

“What is going on? Why is that thing on your head?” asked her brother in the video.

Colton, an engineer, methodically started to untangle the bird’s feet from Brittany’s hair. TikTok viewers couldn’t believe she remained calm.

In moments, he had freed the woodpecker and gently set it down.

“My mom used to make the joke when I was a kid: ‘You need to go brush your hair. It looks like a bird’s nest,’” Brittany said.

The next morning, the bird hopped toward Brittany as if she were its mom. She put it in a cat carrier and took it to Holly’s Nest Animal Rescue. Since it’s too young to feed itself and its parents seem to have disappeared, the woodpecker will be rehabbed at the shelter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
1 child transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident at the city pool in Dalhart
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West...
APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle
Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision

Latest News

The baby woodpecker will undergo rehab at an animal shelter since it’s too young to feed itself...
Caught on camera: Baby woodpecker makes bird's nest of woman's hair
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
While the 10-year-old's mother is facing charges, it is still been decided whether the girl...
Mom charged after 10-year-old daughter uses her gun to shoot neighbor, police say
The girl was airlifted to a hospital, where she had surgery for multiple wounds to her head and...
Cougar mauls 9-year-old at church camp in Washington state