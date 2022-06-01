Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Veterans Resource Center hosting 2022 Veterans Stand Down event

VIDEO-NO LIMITS, NO EXCUSES
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Veterans Resource Center will be hosting Veterans Stand Down on June 22.

The event will be on Friday June 22, at 800 S Rusk from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Participants will be able to contact providers of several resources at the event, including SNAP and Veteran Benefits, clothing and shelter plus more.

There will be food, games and music at the event.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Possible severe weather beginning later today
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West...
APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

Latest News

High Noon on the Square kicks off
‘It doesn’t matter what week, we have something going on:’ Center City kicks off its Summer season
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and TEXAS Outdoor Musical said the show was initially...
Opening night of TEXAS Outdoor Musical delayed to June 9 due to COVID-19
The program is every Wednesday and Saturday from June 1 to July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00...
Tiny Tots Fit & Play program kicks off today for children
coors cowboy club
Celebrating western heritage: Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo kicking off with cattle drive