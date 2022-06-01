Veterans Resource Center hosting 2022 Veterans Stand Down event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Veterans Resource Center will be hosting Veterans Stand Down on June 22.

The event will be on Friday June 22, at 800 S Rusk from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Participants will be able to contact providers of several resources at the event, including SNAP and Veteran Benefits, clothing and shelter plus more.

There will be food, games and music at the event.

