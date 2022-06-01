Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Tin Tots Fit & Play program kicks off today for children

The program is every Wednesday and Saturday from June 1 to July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00...
The program is every Wednesday and Saturday from June 1 to July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park.(City of Amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today kicks off the Tiny Tots Fit & Play program during the summer break.

The program is every Wednesday and Saturday from June 1 to July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park.

Children from ages two to five can attend the event with their parent. The program has free activities, games and more.

The event is for free, but parents must register their children.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Possible severe weather beginning later today
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West...
APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and TEXAS Outdoor Musical said the show was initially...
Opening night of TEXAS Outdoor Musical delayed to June 9 due to COVID-19
teachers on the rise
6 Amarillo area teachers win Teachers On The Rise award
Amarillo Reads
Amarillo Reads events begin at Amarillo Public Library
Clements Unit hiring event
Clements Unit hiring event taking place at Westgate mall