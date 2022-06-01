Tin Tots Fit & Play program kicks off today for children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today kicks off the Tiny Tots Fit & Play program during the summer break.

The program is every Wednesday and Saturday from June 1 to July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park.

Children from ages two to five can attend the event with their parent. The program has free activities, games and more.

The event is for free, but parents must register their children.

