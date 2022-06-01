Sod Poodles battle back in 3-2 win over RockHounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-25) needed a bounce back win after falling in their last two series against the Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers. Amarillo starts their six-game Oil Pan Cup Rivalry series on Monday with a 3-2 win over the Midland RockHounds (21-25).

Sod Poodles’ Blaze Alexander hit his sixth home run this season for Amarillo in the second inning to tie it up at 1-1. Midland’s Max Schuemann doubled in the fifth for the 2-1 lead, but Sod Poodle’s Ti’Quan Forbes hit his fifth home run of the year tying it back up 2-2.

Pitching troubles for Midland in the eighth walks Leandro Cedeno on bases loaded, Corbin Carroll scores and Amarillo is on top for the first time in the game 3-2.

Sod Poodles starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, the Diamondbacks no. 9 prospect, pitched six innings while dishing out 8 strikeouts and allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. Reliever Jake Rice allowed one run, Brett De Geuss (2-1) earned the win and Blake Rogers secured his third save of the season.

Game two at HODGETOWN starts on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. against the RockHounds. Hall-of-Famer Goose Gossage will sign autographs and throw the first pitch on Wednesday.

Meet Hall-of-Famer Goose Gossage at HODGETOWN!



For a guaranteed meet-and-greet, buy @GrassrootsBB here ➡️ https://t.co/6nQf2Q8o0o



To win a signed baseball and meet-and-greet experience with one of the game's most notable stars, enter here ➡️ https://t.co/TlHYB1MQOy pic.twitter.com/CCi0Lw5XpB — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) May 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.