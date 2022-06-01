Who's Hiring?
Rapper Vanilla Ice to perform in Lubbock at 4th on Broadway

Vanilla Ice will be performing at the 4th on Broadway celebration in Lubbock on July 4, 2022.
Vanilla Ice will be performing at the 4th on Broadway celebration in Lubbock on July 4, 2022.(The Gorilla Law Firm)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th on Broadway celebration will feature a live performance from musician Vanilla Ice during the evening concert. The concert and all 4th on Broadway events are free to the public.

The Texas native and popular rapper, known for songs such as “Ice Ice Baby” and “Play That Funky Music,” will be performing at Mackenzie Park in Lubbock on July 4 during the annual 4th on Broadway event.

The Independence Day celebration will feature:

  • Bolton Oil Parade at 9 a.m.
  • Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kids Area from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • BMW of Lubbock Daytime Stages from 10:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Plains Capital Bank West Texas Roots Stage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Budweiser Fiesta Stage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cabela’s Fishing Tournament from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Riversmith’s Cobbler and Catfish Eating Contest at 5 p.m.
  • Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert at 7 p.m.
  • United Supermarkets Firework Extravaganza at 10 p.m.

Vanilla Ice can be seen performing during the Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert, located in Mackenzie Park and starting at 7 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

