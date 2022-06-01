Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Program helps autistic children learn to swim

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for young children, but for those on with autism, the risk doesn't go away with age. (SOURCE: KMBC)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for those on the autism spectrum, according to the National Autism Association.

But drowning deaths can be prevented if children are taught skills to keep them afloat in the water.

Erika Kemp, a pediatric occupational therapist at Ohio State’s School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, says the risk of drowning for autistic children doesn’t go away with age.

“As they get older, it actually becomes more and more higher and higher likelihood, if they don’t get proper swim instruction,” she said.

That’s why Kemp created a specialized one-on-one adaptive swim program to teach children on the autism spectrum the basics of swimming.

“When you talk to a lot of these families, they can’t seem to always find a swim instructor that will work with their child, or that understands their unique needs,” she said. “Therefore, they’re not getting instruction.”

Because every child with autism has different needs, Kemp says traditional group swim lessons may not work.

She says her program allows the instructor to customize skills for each child.

“We use visual schedules. We have a really consistent routine and structure, but then it’s also individualized in that they move through different stations and each station has a different skill that they’re working on,” Kemp said.

Kemp says they’ve gotten a grant to continue and expand the adaptive swim program. The goal is to get similar courses across the country.

“Every single kid has made gains in some way, shape or form,” Kemp said.

Kemp says the program is not only helping children with autism learn to swim; they also learn other skills like working independently and following directions in an unusual environment.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Possible severe weather beginning later today
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West...
APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED...
Can the careers of Depp and Heard bounce back?
The program is every Wednesday and Saturday from June 1 to July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00...
Tin Tots Fit & Play program kicks off today for children
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
teachers on the rise
6 Amarillo area teachers win Teachers On The Rise award
Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe...
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband