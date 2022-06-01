‘It doesn’t matter what week, we have something going on:’ Center City kicks off its Summer season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City’s High Noon on the Square Summer event kicked off this afternoon.

The event is held on Wednesdays in June and July at the Historic Potter County Courthouse at 501 S. Filmore St.

Live music from area artists is free and you can purchase lunch for $10.

Ed Montana kicked off the 27th season with live music.

“High Noon on the Square and Ed Montana, we are Ed Montana fans, we just love to hear Ed sing and anything that he’s associated with is a good thing,” said Sharon Pace, Amarillo resident.

Although it was a rainy day, people still showed up to enjoy music and lunch.

“We never miss High Noon, just a little rain wouldn’t keep us away today,” said Brant Low, Amarillo resident.

Higher costs this Summer also has more people out enjoying activities closer to home.

“This summer we’re staying home, so that’s what we’ll be doing, working and putting into the community,” said Pace.

Center City says it has lots of options for you this Summer.

“We have such a stay-cation planned for you, it doesn’t matter what week, we have something going on,” said Beth Duke, executive director, Center City.

This Saturday is Center City’s first-ever mural run.

There will be a fun walk/run and 5K with murals and music where pets are welcome to the event.

Also in June, Center City’s Community Market will be starting up, which is every Saturday from June 11 to September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The goal of these events is to revitalize downtown and make it a place for everybody to enjoy.

“It’s a sense of civic pride when people are proud of their downtown and center city is trying to save these historic buildings and bring back downtown and welcome the whole community back,” said Duke.

