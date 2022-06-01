Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘It doesn’t matter what week, we have something going on:’ Center City kicks off its Summer season

High Noon on the Square kicks off
High Noon on the Square kicks off(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City’s High Noon on the Square Summer event kicked off this afternoon.

The event is held on Wednesdays in June and July at the Historic Potter County Courthouse at 501 S. Filmore St.

Live music from area artists is free and you can purchase lunch for $10.

Ed Montana kicked off the 27th season with live music.

“High Noon on the Square and Ed Montana, we are Ed Montana fans, we just love to hear Ed sing and anything that he’s associated with is a good thing,” said Sharon Pace, Amarillo resident.

Although it was a rainy day, people still showed up to enjoy music and lunch.

“We never miss High Noon, just a little rain wouldn’t keep us away today,” said Brant Low, Amarillo resident.

Higher costs this Summer also has more people out enjoying activities closer to home.

“This summer we’re staying home, so that’s what we’ll be doing, working and putting into the community,” said Pace.

Center City says it has lots of options for you this Summer.

“We have such a stay-cation planned for you, it doesn’t matter what week, we have something going on,” said Beth Duke, executive director, Center City.

This Saturday is Center City’s first-ever mural run.

There will be a fun walk/run and 5K with murals and music where pets are welcome to the event.

Also in June, Center City’s Community Market will be starting up, which is every Saturday from June 11 to September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The goal of these events is to revitalize downtown and make it a place for everybody to enjoy.

“It’s a sense of civic pride when people are proud of their downtown and center city is trying to save these historic buildings and bring back downtown and welcome the whole community back,” said Duke.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Possible severe weather beginning later today
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West...
APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

Latest News

teachers on the rise
6 Amarillo area teachers win Teachers On The Rise award
ENMU alumna Dr. Gay Su Pinnell, of Dublin, Ohio, graduated in 1966 and was inducted into the...
ENMU alumna donates $1 million grant to coteaching project
Drought remains despite recent rains in the Texas Panhandle
Drought remains despite recent rains in the Texas Panhandle
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and TEXAS Outdoor Musical said the show was initially...
Opening night of TEXAS Outdoor Musical delayed to June 9 due to COVID-19