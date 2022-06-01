Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Instagram launches Amber Alerts for missing children

Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.
Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.(CNN, Meta)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You are going to start seeing Amber Alerts on Instagram.

Starting Wednesday, the social media platform will notify users of missing children in their area as reported by law enforcement.

Posts will include details about the missing child, as well as photos and the location of the suspected abduction.

An executive with Instagram’s parent company Meta says the alerts will be rare and specific to the search area.

Amber Alert posts are also designed to be shared with friends and followers to further spread awareness.

Other platforms have already been sharing information about missing children for years.

Facebook started including Amber Alerts in 2015 and Google began sharing Amber Alerts to users in 2012.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Possible severe weather beginning later today
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
The Amarillo Police Department said about 9:54 a.m., officers responded in the area of West...
APD: 1 man arrested Sunday morning after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED...
Can the careers of Depp and Heard bounce back?
The program is every Wednesday and Saturday from June 1 to July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00...
Tin Tots Fit & Play program kicks off today for children
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
teachers on the rise
6 Amarillo area teachers win Teachers On The Rise award
Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe...
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband