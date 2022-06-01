Who's Hiring?
ENMU alumna donates $1 million grant to coteaching project

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - An Eastern New Mexico University alumna is donating a $1 million grant to a coteaching project.

ENMU alumna Dr. Gay Su Pinnell, of Dublin, Ohio, graduated in 1966 and was inducted into the ENMU Educator Hall of Honor in 2014 for her work in internationally known teaching methods in early childhood literacy.

The grant will to ENMU launching a new coteaching project with the Portales Municipal School District.

The project is designed to recruit, train and retain teachers within ENMU and the Portales school system by utilizing a system in which a prospective teacher is paired with a clinical teacher.

It focuses on co-planning, co-teaching and co-assessing in a classroom setting. This will allow the teachers to learn more about their chosen profession.

“Future, beginning, and experienced teachers need professional learning opportunities every year so that they expand their knowledge and skills. Both the more experienced coaches and the teachers receiving support grow immensely in the process. And there is no more critical need than the learning of literacy,” Pinnell stated. “Shared leadership and responsive coaching are highly effective tools designed to support both intellectual growth and skills as well as to promote teacher satisfaction and dedication to the role of teaching.”

Pinnell previously donated $310,000 in grant money to the ENMU Child Development Center in Portales.

“ENMU is honored to have such a dynamic and knowledgeable partner as Dr. Pinnell for these projects,” Dr. Patrice Caldwell, ENMU President commented. “We greatly value her nationally recognized expertise in these areas and her engagement with our campus and our faculty in bringing these projects into being. We look forward to improving programs and learning outcomes with her valuable guidance and generous funding.”

