Drought remains despite recent rains in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a record setting year for droughts in West Texas, the recent rains are not enough to improve wildfire conditions in the Texas Panhandle.

The moisture level is three inches below the normal level for the region.

Shelden Breshears, a KFDA meteorologist, said consistent rain is needed to significantly change drought conditions in the area.

“It’d be nice if we could just get, you know, a whole lot of rain at once, but then all of a sudden if it doesn’t rain for three months the grounds going to use up that moisture pretty quick,” Breshears said. “What we really need is just consistent rain on a pretty consistent basis.”

While the rain has not been consistent and is below normal levels, Breshears added the Texas Panhandle will take what it can get.

“The good news is, I mean just here in the past few weeks we’ve had enough systems come through,” Breshears said. “Of course not everybody is always getting all the rain, but we’re seeing rain in the area.”

Breshears noted continuing drought conditions could lead to lifestyle changes for area residents.

“Sometimes it can come down to things, you know, having to go on water schedules,” Breshears said. “Thankfully it hasn’t come down to that, but we have seen in the past that it can at times. It can go anywhere from how often you can water your yard to extreme impacts on peoples livelihoods.”

Juan Rodriguez, wildlife urban interface coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service, echoed Breshears comments.

“If something like this were to last maybe a few weeks, or it would be consistent — at least two or three times a week for several weeks — that would definitely make an impact on the drought,” Rodriguez said.

One or two rainy days only affects topsoil, Rodriguez noted. While it can be helpful to limit fires starting temporarily, it does not change the historic drought conditions the area is facing.

Recent firework bans by Potter and Randall Counties are some measures being taken to help prevent the ignition of wildfires. In addition to these bans, the Texas A&M Forest Service and Randall County Fire Department are asking people to be cautious.

“These conditions really make it a lot harder for wildfire suppression — mostly because all it takes is just that ignition source,” Rodriguez said. “When you have that ignition source, then with the high winds and low humidity, these fires are able to spread extremely rapidly.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.