Doppler Dave Tracks Unseasonably Cool Conditions The month of June is off to an unseasonably cool and wet start with drizzly conditions and temperatures only in the 50s in the area today. Spotty light showers will continue tonight as lows dip all the way into the upper 40s by morning. Low clouds will prevent much of a warm up tomorrow with daytime readings in the upper 60s. A few showers may return tomorrow night, but better chances for thunderstorms will hold off until Friday evening.

