Clements Unit hiring event taking place at Westgate mall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A TDCJ Clements Unit hiring event will take place at Westgate Mall on Friday and Saturday.

Those looking to become a correctional officer should bring a social security card, drivers license and proof of education to the event.

On-site interviews will take place.

The hiring event begins at 9:00 a.m. each day.

For more information, contact Maxey Nuss at 806-282-6195.

