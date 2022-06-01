Who's Hiring?
Clements Unit hiring event taking place at Westgate mall

Clements Unit hiring event
Clements Unit hiring event(TDCJ)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A TDCJ Clements Unit hiring event will take place at Westgate Mall on Friday and Saturday.

Those looking to become a correctional officer should bring a social security card, drivers license and proof of education to the event.

On-site interviews will take place.

The hiring event begins at 9:00 a.m. each day.

For more information, contact Maxey Nuss at 806-282-6195.

