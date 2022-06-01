Clements Unit hiring event taking place at Westgate mall
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A TDCJ Clements Unit hiring event will take place at Westgate Mall on Friday and Saturday.
Those looking to become a correctional officer should bring a social security card, drivers license and proof of education to the event.
On-site interviews will take place.
The hiring event begins at 9:00 a.m. each day.
For more information, contact Maxey Nuss at 806-282-6195.
