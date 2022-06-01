Who's Hiring?
Celebrating western heritage: Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo kicking off with cattle drive

By Nicole Williams
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 34th annual Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo is kicking off tomorrow evening at 6:00 p.m. with a cattle drive down town.

The rodeo starts Friday at the fair grounds.

The Co-chairman of the 2022 Coors Cowboy Club, Tod Mayfield says the tradition is to celebrate the heritage of the Panhandle, when those who settled here traveled with longhorns from south Texas up to the area.

“You think about where we live and how and how this all started, the old cattle drive from way down south Texas which use to come through here a lot of them were led by longhorns. That’s why we celebrate this. The Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo is to celebrate our western heritage and our western way of life that built the Panhandle and built our area,” said Tod Mayfield.

There are many ranches in the panhandle which span upwards of 100 years. The rodeo is to celebrate them and their contributions to the area.

“The Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo, which is different from a normal rodeo, is to celebrate that western heritage and some of our old time ranches in the Panhandle who have been involved for many, many years. We have a great time. More importantly to celebrate those ranches that have been here some of them literally over 100 years in the same family western heritage and its to celebrate the working ranch cowboy and that’s what make this rodeo different and why we try to celebrate that western heritage,” said Tod Mayfield.

The cattle drive is just the kick off event letting those in the area know that the rodeo is Friday and Saturday night.

The rodeo doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and tickets include a meal, free drinks until 6:30 p.m., entrance to the rodeo and all the events, as well as dancing after.

You will also be able to enjoy eating off the many ‘chuck wagons’ that will be apart of a competition of Saturday.

“For a nominal price they get to eat off the different chuck wagons and again it’s just another opportunity to settle a bygones era, if you will, when they use to feed cowboys that way out on the ranch using those chuck wagons,” said Tod Mayfield.

The cattle drive will begin downtown on the corner of Polk and 11th, and will go down to the fairgrounds, attendance is free, and will last around an hour.

The rodeo will begin Friday evening. Tickets can be found here, and are $25 for adults, $12.50 for kids ages seven to 14, and kids six and under are free.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

