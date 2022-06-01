Body of Ardmore sailor identified, returned home after Pearl Harbor

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With bright eyes and a boyish smile, Ardmore’s Billy Turner joined the Navy as soon as he was old enough.

Stationed on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Billy made the ultimate sacrifice at 20 years old.

After Japanese torpedoes capsized the ship, Billy’s body was unable to be identified.

His family was told he was missing in action.

Recent DNA testing allowed him to be found, and brought back home.

David Engelhardt with the Southeast Oklahoma Patriot Guard Riders said he and other members got up at 4 Wednesday morning to meet at DFW Airport as Turner’s body was returned home.

“We do funerals all the time,” Engelhardt said. “KIAs are different. We don’t do them very often anymore, thank God. It was an honor to be able to do this one, it’s been 80 years since he passed away in Pearl Harbor. It was such an honor to be able to be a part of it to bring him back home to Ardmore.”

Patriot Guard Riders from Texas and Oklahoma traveled up I-35 from Dallas into Ardmore, and then escorted him to the funeral home in Wilson.

“They pulled over, some got out, some had flags, some got out and saluted cause they’re probably veterans,” Engelhardt said.

The funeral home told KXII Billy Turner won’t be alone. Members of the Chickasaw and Stephens County Honor Guards and the American Legion will stay by his side until Saturday. Then he’ll be the first soldier laid to rest at the new Ardmore Veterans Cemetery.

“We can never forget our veterans,” Engelhardt said. “They’re the reason we have what we have today.”

