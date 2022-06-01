Big Cool Down

A big surge of higher dew points, and outflows from Tuesday’s storms will make for cloudy skies, possible all-day rain chances and overall cooler weather for Wednesday! Cloudy skies and the cold front surging south means we’ve already hit our high temperatures for the day, before sunrise, meaning temperatures will cool into the mid-50s as we go throughout the day. Thankfully winds aren’t so bad, out of the northeast at 10-20 mph. In terms of rain chances, thanks to dew points in the 60s, little outlfow boundaries from previous storms will be all we need to see scattered shower and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with severe impacts being kept at a minimum.

