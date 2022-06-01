Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Reads events begin at Amarillo Public Library

Amarillo Reads
Amarillo Reads(Amarillo Public Library)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is encouraging the community to participate in the Amarillo Reads summer reading program.

Amarillo Reads consists of various promotions and events and this year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Those interested can pick up a “blackout card” from the Downtown Library and use it to improve your close reading skills. If you find at least ten story elements in your reading, you can pull a prize from their Pirate Treasure Chest.

Participants can puck up a different card for June and July.

The North Branch Library is hosting “Setting Sail on the Ocean of Possibilities” with sea stories and sailing crafts on Thursday, June 2.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and some participants have the chance to win a free Wonderland Park pass.

