6 Amarillo area teachers win Teachers On The Rise award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Six Amarillo area teachers won the Teachers On The Rise award for April and May.

In its ninth year, the Teachers On The Rise program, hosted by The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread, was launched at the beginning of the school year. Students and families in the High Plains nominated teachers who go above-and-beyond the call of duty, the United Family said.

Jennifer Munoz of George Washington Carver Early Childhood Academy, Kristy Johnson of Bushland Middle School and Anthony Crinella of Amarillo High School won the April awards.

Joyce Grange of Claude Elementary School, Abbey Havens of Bonham Middle School and Larissa Cunningham of Amarillo High School won the May awards.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this year’s winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We thank everyone for keeping the nominations going all year long.”

Each of the winners were given a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a gift basket of Mrs Baird’s goodies. Students who nominated the winners also received a $50 American Express gift card.

“This has been a tremendous year for the Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month during the school year, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.

Teachers On The Rise is also sponsored by the Amarillo Custom Box Company and Kids Incorporated.

