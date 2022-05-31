Who's Hiring?
WT not increasing tuition for 2022 to 2023 academic year

The 11 universities under the Texas A&M system will see no tuition increase for the 2022-23 academic year.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite record-high levels of inflation, the 11 universities under the Texas A&M system will see no tuition increase for the 2022 to 2023 academic year.

Although tuition at WT has risen more than 25 percent since 2013, university President Walter Wendler said the school remains below the statewide average for public-university tuition.

“This freeze, on tuition and fee increases, I think is a powerful statement about how the Texas A&M university system - and West Texas A&M University - aim to serve the students and the families in the state of Texas,” Wendler said. “For us, the Panhandle, that’s our primary service.”

Wendler added that students should be financially aware before enrolling in college, but he said WT strives to maintain affordable access to higher education.

“They’re working very hard to help us increase affordability,” Wendler said. “I think that’s a tremendous first step: keep tuition and fees down.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for Amarillo College said there are no plans to increase tuition for the academic year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

