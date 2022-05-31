‘We’re going to make it count’: City Church wrapping up weekend at Camp Hope after break-ins

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A month ago City Church’s youth center was broken into twice, resulting in the building being left in ruins, as well as supplies which were collected for the summer camp being stolen or destroyed.

After support from the community, the camp was a success and the church is thankful to all who stepped up.

The kids were able to enjoy the long weekend at camp relaxing in a comfortable environment.

“The kids first of all had the chance to just relax in a place where they’re comfortable. They all have their own beds, they have the hygiene things that they need so the first thing they like to do is clean up,” said Senior Pastor of City Church, Donnie Lane.

The kids also were able to have a ton of fun around camp, with days filled with activities and games.

“They were able to go fishing, they have a high ropes courses out here, zip lines. There’s a ton of things they love to do recreation wise like swimming, basketball, the ‘ga-ga’ ball pits, which is a game kinda like handball and they’ll play that for hours. Really the whole environment out here is wonderful,” said Pastor Lane.

City Church says the support from the community helped support camp and are thankful and plan to continue their mission throughout the summer.

“I just think the way people responded was unique because, in the Panhandle, I do think that people are different. They know there’s a problem, they see a solution they tackle it and work the problem. The people that responded are people who love Amarillo, they love the children and they get what we’re trying to do. I just want them to know that we’re grateful and were going to make it count,” said Pastor Lane.

Pastor Lane says the church will continue to minister over the summer as well as provide meals to the kids, and involving the kids in a day camp, across the street from their downtown location, which will utilize the supplies donated to them for Camp Hope.

If you are interested in getting involved over the summer you can reach out to the church here, you are also encouraged to visit the ministry in-person.

