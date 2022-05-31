Who's Hiring?
TxDOT crews working on I-40 westbound resulting road closure

TxDOT crews will be working on westbound of I-40, resulting Helium Road to be closed for a few hours.
TxDOT crews will be working on westbound of I-40, resulting Helium Road to be closed for a few hours.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on westbound of I-40, resulting Helium Road to be closed for a few hours.

According to TxDOT, I-40 westbound will be closed at Helium Road from 9:00 am. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

This allows contractors who need to remove debris from the roadway.

Drivers will need to take the Helium Road exit to the frontage road and re-enter I-40 westbound at the entrance ramp from Helium Road.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

